Wells Fargo & Co Reaffirms Hold Rating for Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK)

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Mallinckrodt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.64.

Shares of MNK traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.08. The company had a trading volume of 445,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,112,517. Mallinckrodt has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $27.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $470.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12, a PEG ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 2.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.99.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.09. Mallinckrodt had a positive return on equity of 24.36% and a negative net margin of 111.44%. The firm had revenue of $743.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mallinckrodt will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNK. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of Mallinckrodt by 6.0% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 146,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 8,246 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mallinckrodt in the third quarter valued at $460,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Mallinckrodt by 8.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 152,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 11,908 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Mallinckrodt in the second quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Mallinckrodt by 76.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 282,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 122,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Mallinckrodt Company Profile

Mallinckrodt plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Brands, and Specialty Generics and Amitiza.

