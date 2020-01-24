Wells Fargo & Co Cuts Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) Price Target to $100.00

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $101.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.81% from the stock’s previous close.

CXO has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised Concho Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Concho Resources from $130.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Concho Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised Concho Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Concho Resources in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.60.

Shares of CXO opened at $84.17 on Friday. Concho Resources has a 12-month low of $61.37 and a 12-month high of $124.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.73.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Concho Resources had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 3.24%. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Concho Resources will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Concho Resources by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,624 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Concho Resources by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,082 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Concho Resources by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 13,628 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Concho Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $780,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Concho Resources by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,764 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $25,977,000 after buying an additional 84,214 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

