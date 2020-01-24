Wells Fargo & Co Boosts WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) Price Target to $18.00

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $17.00 to $18.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target points to a potential upside of 44.00% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of WPX Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of WPX Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Siebert Williams Shank boosted their price target on shares of WPX Energy from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target (up from $13.00) on shares of WPX Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of WPX Energy from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.73.

NYSE:WPX opened at $12.50 on Friday. WPX Energy has a 12-month low of $8.79 and a 12-month high of $15.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.91. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.28.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). WPX Energy had a return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 25.50%. The company had revenue of $795.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. WPX Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that WPX Energy will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Karl F. Kurz purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.31 per share, with a total value of $113,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 64,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $727,990.77. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WPX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in WPX Energy by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,012 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 4,030 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of WPX Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of WPX Energy by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 215,964 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 26,227 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of WPX Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WPX Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $536,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

WPX Energy Company Profile

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

