Weir Group (LON:WEIR) Given “Buy” Rating at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Weir Group (LON:WEIR) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

WEIR has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($24.99) target price on shares of Weir Group in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Weir Group from GBX 1,450 ($19.07) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Shore Capital increased their target price on Weir Group from GBX 1,171 ($15.40) to GBX 1,268 ($16.68) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Weir Group in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Weir Group to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 1,600 ($21.05) to GBX 1,550 ($20.39) in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,617.24 ($21.27).

Weir Group stock opened at GBX 1,380 ($18.15) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 920.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,490.96 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,441.94. Weir Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,249 ($16.43) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,814.50 ($23.87).

The Weir Group PLC designs, manufactures, and sells highly-engineered products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, Oil & Gas, and Flow Control. The Minerals segment engineers pumps, valves, rubber, crushers, screen media systems, screens, hose and pipe pools, centrifuges, pontoons and barges, hydrocyclones, wear linings, mill liners, feeders, conveyors, and washers; and offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for mining, and oil sands markets.

