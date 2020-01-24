Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 142,288 Shares of CELLECT BIOTECH/S (NASDAQ:APOP)

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in CELLECT BIOTECH/S (NASDAQ:APOP) by 86.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,288 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 1.04% of CELLECT BIOTECH/S worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in CELLECT BIOTECH/S by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 97,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 20,949 shares during the last quarter. 31.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:APOP opened at $2.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. CELLECT BIOTECH/S has a 52 week low of $1.58 and a 52 week high of $19.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.47.

CELLECT BIOTECH/S (NASDAQ:APOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter.

CELLECT BIOTECH/S Profile

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in developing ApoGraft, a technology platform that functionally selects stem cells to enhance the safety of regenerative medicine and stem cell therapies in Israel. It is developing the ApoTainer selection kit, a shelf stem cell selection kit for allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation procedures for patients suffering from hematological malignancies.

