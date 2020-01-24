Wedbush Raises Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) Price Target to $30.00

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Wedbush from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.28% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Epizyme in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Epizyme from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.71.

Epizyme stock opened at $26.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -16.60 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 10.90 and a quick ratio of 10.90. Epizyme has a 12 month low of $8.84 and a 12 month high of $27.82.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 million. Epizyme had a negative net margin of 468.53% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Epizyme will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EPZM. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Epizyme by 18.3% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Epizyme by 0.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,484,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,169,000 after purchasing an additional 11,759 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Epizyme by 16.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 316,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after purchasing an additional 45,110 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Epizyme during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,419,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Epizyme by 7.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 796,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,992,000 after purchasing an additional 53,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

About Epizyme

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company's lead products candidate is tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 histone methyltransferase, which is in the Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function; and Phase II clinical trial for adults and Phase I clinical trial for children with epithelioid sarcoma and other INI1-negative solid tumors.

