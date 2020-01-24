Wedbush Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR)

Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) – Wedbush boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Express in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wedbush analyst J. Redding now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.18.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $488.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.25 million. Express had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a negative return on equity of 1.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on EXPR. ValuEngine upgraded Express from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. B. Riley restated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Express in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Express from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.20.

EXPR traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.80. 56,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,745,598. The company has a market cap of $322.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.37 and a beta of 1.13. Express has a one year low of $1.83 and a one year high of $6.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPR. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Express by 198.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,385,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,294 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Express by 23.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,478,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after buying an additional 277,134 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Express by 413.0% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 344,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 277,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Express by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,336,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,219,000 after buying an additional 167,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Express during the 2nd quarter valued at $422,000. Institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Express Company Profile

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

