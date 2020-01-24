Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Sells 350 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. decreased its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 164.4% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 12.8% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 382,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43,374 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 110.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1,823.1% in the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EMR traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.46. The company had a trading volume of 72,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,195,431. The company has a market capitalization of $46.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.68. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $55.98 and a 52 week high of $78.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.07. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research set a $72.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.25.

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn acquired 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $73.11 per share, with a total value of $102,354.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,414.43. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 40,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total value of $3,009,437.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,556,145.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,565 shares of company stock valued at $4,701,330 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

