Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Purchases Shares of 2,890 Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. bought a new position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cerner by 5.5% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in Cerner by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Cerner by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its holdings in Cerner by 142.8% in the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cerner by 185.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP John Peterzalek sold 29,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $2,097,315.50. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $720,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,645.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 121,437 shares of company stock worth $8,426,657. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Cerner stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,278,681. Cerner Co. has a twelve month low of $53.86 and a twelve month high of $76.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.32 and a 200-day moving average of $70.46. The stock has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66. Cerner had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. Cerner’s payout ratio is 32.58%.

CERN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America set a $83.00 target price on Cerner and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Cowen set a $66.00 target price on Cerner and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Cerner in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Cerner from $80.00 to $83.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Cerner in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.79.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

