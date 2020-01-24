Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Has $489,000 Stake in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its stake in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,268 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in United Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in United Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in United Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in United Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in United Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

UTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of United Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 target price on shares of United Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $169.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.79.

Shares of UTX stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $154.08. 293,771 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,619,403. The company has a market capitalization of $132.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.22. United Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $113.77 and a 52 week high of $155.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $150.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $19.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.31 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that United Technologies Co. will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 1,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.17, for a total value of $193,771.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,842. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert F. Leduc sold 33,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.01, for a total transaction of $4,877,056.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,152,652.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,015 shares of company stock valued at $10,163,321. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

