Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Acquires Shares of 1,605 Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 21,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 7,413 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 9,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,907,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 18,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 98,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,809,000 after buying an additional 3,552 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $168.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,226,489. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $134.46 and a 12-month high of $169.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $164.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $0.8855 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

