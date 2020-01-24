Wealthstar Advisors LLC Sells 1,287 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Wealthstar Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 32.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,287 shares during the period. Wealthstar Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total transaction of $2,045,198.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 424,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,609,317.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Valero Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.75.

Shares of VLO stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $89.51. 2,952,065 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,268,477. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.44. The stock has a market cap of $37.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.46. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $69.44 and a 12 month high of $101.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $27.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.93 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.85%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

