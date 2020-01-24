Wealthstar Advisors LLC Buys 786 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Wealthstar Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HDV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 968.4% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $97,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $97.74. 462,572 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,858. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.06. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $85.32 and a one year high of $98.49.

