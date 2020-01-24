Wealthfront Advisers LLC Takes $1.03 Million Position in Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 38,116 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 106.7% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,827 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. 89.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total value of $856,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,868.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TPR opened at $27.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.29. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.82. Tapestry Inc has a 52-week low of $18.54 and a 52-week high of $39.63.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Tapestry had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tapestry Inc will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.338 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.53%.

Several brokerages recently commented on TPR. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays began coverage on Tapestry in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

