Wealthfront Advisers LLC Purchases 1,602 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 16.9% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 0.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 28,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 8.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 4.3% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 8,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 57.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Republic Services news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total value of $179,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,186 shares in the company, valued at $734,447.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Welborn John 3,000,000 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. Insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $551,260 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RSG. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Friday, January 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. CIBC began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Republic Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.27.

Shares of RSG opened at $94.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $75.03 and a one year high of $94.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.49.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

