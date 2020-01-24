Wealthfront Advisers LLC Increases Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 84.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 7,037 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VLO. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Valero Energy by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total value of $2,045,198.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,609,317.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VLO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.75.

VLO stock opened at $89.51 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $69.44 and a 1 year high of $101.99. The company has a market cap of $36.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.56 and a 200 day moving average of $88.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $27.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

