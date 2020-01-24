Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $1.49 Million Stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,947,938 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,255,316,000 after buying an additional 72,688 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,482,148 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $943,393,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139,159 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,221,336 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $559,920,000 after purchasing an additional 390,783 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 274.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,392,235 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $797,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,909 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,236,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $115,356,000 after acquiring an additional 21,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTRS stock opened at $104.07 on Friday. Northern Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $83.95 and a 12-month high of $110.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.41 and its 200 day moving average is $98.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.22.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 21.64%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.23%.

In related news, CFO Biff Bowman sold 13,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.53, for a total value of $1,407,048.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 18,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.96, for a total transaction of $1,936,883.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,600 shares of company stock worth $6,122,821 in the last 90 days. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NTRS. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Buckingham Research lowered their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.61.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

