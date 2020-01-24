Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $1.26 Million Stake in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 56.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its stake in KLA by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in KLA by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 10,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,284,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in shares of KLA by 339.2% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 75,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,421,000 after purchasing an additional 58,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of KLA by 103.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 18,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 9,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KLAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on KLA from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub lowered KLA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine lowered KLA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on KLA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. KLA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.00.

In other KLA news, CEO Amichai Steimberg sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total transaction of $800,370.00. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 4,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.13, for a total value of $729,530.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,053 shares of company stock worth $3,525,299. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $182.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.40. KLA Corporation has a 1-year low of $94.00 and a 1-year high of $182.78. The firm has a market cap of $28.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 54.53% and a net margin of 23.03%. KLA’s revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that KLA Corporation will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

