Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $1.11 Million Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in L. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Loews by 74.4% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Loews by 267.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Loews in the third quarter valued at $82,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Loews in the third quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Loews in the third quarter valued at $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

L has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities lowered their target price on Loews from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet lowered Loews from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.50.

In related news, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 3,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $154,749.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,625 shares in the company, valued at $287,662.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 18,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.75, for a total value of $972,024.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,925 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,681. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:L opened at $51.46 on Friday. Loews Co. has a twelve month low of $44.17 and a twelve month high of $56.20. The firm has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.63 and a 200-day moving average of $51.13.

Loews (NYSE:L) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.51). Loews had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Loews Co. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

