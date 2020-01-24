WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. Takes Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 109,690 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,565,000. Intel comprises approximately 3.7% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 117.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 114.7% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 976,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 521,534 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock traded up $4.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.91. 27,606,406 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,784,590. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.55. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $42.86 and a 12-month high of $62.85. The firm has a market cap of $272.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 27.46%. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.51%.

Intel declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the chip maker to buy up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INTC. Nomura raised their target price on Intel from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.97.

In other news, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 46,932 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $2,733,319.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 425,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,780,595.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 2,509 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total value of $141,357.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,284 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,194 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

