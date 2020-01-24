Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC reduced its stake in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in Polaris Industries were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PII. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Polaris Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,602,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Polaris Industries by 3.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,135,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,703,000 after purchasing an additional 189,995 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Polaris Industries by 974.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 173,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,262,000 after purchasing an additional 157,264 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Polaris Industries by 262.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 105,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,245,000 after purchasing an additional 76,068 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Polaris Industries by 38.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 259,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,654,000 after purchasing an additional 71,408 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PII stock remained flat at $$92.90 during trading hours on Thursday. 810,415 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 703,480. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Polaris Industries Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.05 and a 12-month high of $104.37. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.46.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.10. Polaris Industries had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 42.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Polaris Industries Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total transaction of $743,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,678 shares in the company, valued at $2,048,776.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PII has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Polaris Industries from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Polaris Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Polaris Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Polaris Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Polaris Industries from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.33.

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

