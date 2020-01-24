Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC Has $3.11 Million Stock Holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,899 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Amgen makes up approximately 2.9% of Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Balentine LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 76.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.45, for a total transaction of $91,566.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,166,230.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total value of $2,047,603.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,162 shares of company stock worth $4,214,030. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AMGN traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $235.04. 2,088,689 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,049,333. The stock has a market cap of $141.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.11. Amgen, Inc. has a one year low of $166.30 and a one year high of $244.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $239.17 and a 200-day moving average of $210.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 80.26% and a net margin of 34.48%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 40.28%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $256.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on Amgen from $194.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James assumed coverage on Amgen in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a $243.00 price objective on Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $212.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, September 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.11.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Read More: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.