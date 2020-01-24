Waves (WAVES) Price Hits $0.88 on Exchanges

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Waves has a total market capitalization of $89.04 million and approximately $76.37 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waves coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.88 or 0.00010357 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, Indodax, Binance and Waves Decentralized Exchange. In the last week, Waves has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00022361 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00009207 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00019588 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005840 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000140 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00006662 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005601 BTC.

About Waves

Waves (WAVES) is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 100,955,848 coins. The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Waves is wavesplatform.com . Waves’ official message board is forum.wavesplatform.com . Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is the first production system being built on top of the Scorex framework Extensible solution: In order to fix the need for a mandatory hard fork when creating a new type of transaction on the NXT Platform (forcing network client software updates) WAVES offers plug-ins that are not included in the core software module, but are instead installed as an extension on top of it. “

Waves Coin Trading

Waves can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, YoBit, Kuna, Livecoin, Bittrex, Cryptohub, Stocks.Exchange, Upbit, HitBTC, Indodax, Binance, Bitbns, Exrates, Coinrail, Coinbe, Tidex, LiteBit.eu, Exmo, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Huobi, Gate.io, BCEX, Liqui and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waves using one of the exchanges listed above.

