Waves Community Token (WCT) Price Down 3.3% Over Last 7 Days

Waves Community Token (CURRENCY:WCT) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 24th. One Waves Community Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0659 or 0.00000775 BTC on popular exchanges including Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. Waves Community Token has a market capitalization of $658,793.00 and approximately $149.00 worth of Waves Community Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Waves Community Token has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.09 or 0.03143735 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011794 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00202635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000674 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00029346 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00124895 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Waves Community Token

Waves Community Token’s genesis date was January 3rd, 2017. Waves Community Token’s total supply is 9,999,965 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,999,952 tokens. Waves Community Token’s official message board is wavestalk.org . The official website for Waves Community Token is wavesplatform.com . Waves Community Token’s official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Waves Community Token is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Waves Community Token Token Trading

Waves Community Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Community Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves Community Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waves Community Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

