Warburg Research Analysts Give Daimler (ETR:DAI) a €50.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DAI has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on Daimler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on Daimler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on Daimler and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €51.50 ($59.88).

Shares of ETR DAI traded down €0.49 ($0.57) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €43.94 ($51.09). 4,987,245 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,430,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.49, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Daimler has a twelve month low of €40.31 ($46.87) and a twelve month high of €60.00 ($69.77). The company has a market cap of $47.53 billion and a PE ratio of 11.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €49.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €47.78.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

