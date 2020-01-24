WAM Active (ASX:WAA) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Shares of WAM Active Limited (ASX:WAA) fell 0.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as A$1.08 ($0.77) and last traded at A$1.08 ($0.77), 30,750 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$1.09 ($0.77).

The firm has a market capitalization of $49.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of A$1.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 19.41, a current ratio of 19.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

WAM Active Company Profile (ASX:WAA)

WAM Active Limited is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by MAM Pty Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

