Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) Shares Sold by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,210 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 709 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Waddell & Reed Financial by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 29,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 16,724 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. grew its stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 27,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 5,705 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,216,000.

Several research firms recently commented on WDR. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Waddell & Reed Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI lowered Waddell & Reed Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Waddell & Reed Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waddell & Reed Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.17.

In other news, Director Jerry W. Walton sold 9,500 shares of Waddell & Reed Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $166,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,327 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,835.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDR stock opened at $16.72 on Friday. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.91 and a 12-month high of $19.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $270.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.84 million. Waddell & Reed Financial had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. Waddell & Reed Financial’s payout ratio is 43.86%.

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

