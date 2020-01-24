W W Grainger’s (GWW) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Buckingham Research

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Buckingham Research in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $342.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $329.00. Buckingham Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.84% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on W W Grainger from $297.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley raised W W Grainger from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $281.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised W W Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.95.

Shares of GWW opened at $332.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $335.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $303.54. W W Grainger has a 52 week low of $255.09 and a 52 week high of $346.60. The stock has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.98.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by ($0.14). W W Grainger had a return on equity of 46.07% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that W W Grainger will post 17.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.32, for a total value of $108,228.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,155,824.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eric R. Tapia sold 865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.52, for a total transaction of $276,384.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,046,747.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in W W Grainger by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,321,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $890,979,000 after buying an additional 58,248 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in W W Grainger by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,536,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $753,695,000 after buying an additional 26,074 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in W W Grainger by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 902,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $242,138,000 after buying an additional 181,743 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in W W Grainger by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 245,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,790,000 after buying an additional 20,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in W W Grainger by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 184,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,517,000 after buying an additional 16,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

