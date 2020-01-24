Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Viveve Medical from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Viveve Medical currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.40.

Shares of VIVE traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.11. 754,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,185,569. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.78. The company has a market cap of $1.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.11. Viveve Medical has a 1-year low of $0.79 and a 1-year high of $125.00.

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($13.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($16.00) by $2.49. The company had revenue of $1.05 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Viveve Medical will post -15.17 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Viveve Medical stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Viveve Medical Inc (NASDAQ:VIVE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 1.10% of Viveve Medical as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.86% of the company’s stock.

Viveve Medical Company Profile

Viveve Medical, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for the non-invasive treatment of various post-partum conditions. The company offers Viveve System, a radio frequency generator, a reusable hand piece, and single-use treatment tip, as well as other consumable components.

