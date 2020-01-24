Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) Trading Down 6.7%

Vislink Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:VISL)’s stock price dropped 6.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.29 and last traded at $0.31, approximately 10,479,485 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 119% from the average daily volume of 4,792,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.13.

Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vislink Technologies had a negative return on equity of 113.80% and a negative net margin of 46.58%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vislink Technologies stock. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in Vislink Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:VISL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 115,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Sabby Management LLC owned approximately 0.80% of Vislink Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 5.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vislink Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:VISL)

Vislink Technologies, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and deployment of end-to-end live video communications solutions worldwide. The company designs, develops, and distributes TV news and broadcast microwave video systems under the IMT brand for broadcast, sports/entertainment/education, public safety, and defense markets, as well as provides engineering, integration, installation and commissioning services.

