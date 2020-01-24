VisionX Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (VNX)

VisionX (CURRENCY:VNX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. VisionX has a market capitalization of $193,564.00 and approximately $7,954.00 worth of VisionX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, VisionX has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar. One VisionX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, LBank and Kucoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012015 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $250.62 or 0.03007518 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00199648 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000682 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00028679 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00124141 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VisionX Token Profile

VisionX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 tokens. VisionX’s official website is www.visionx.org . VisionX’s official Twitter account is @visionxglobal . The Reddit community for VisionX is /r/visionx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling VisionX

VisionX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, CryptoBridge and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VisionX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VisionX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VisionX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

