Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Stock Position Lowered by Waverton Investment Management Ltd

Waverton Investment Management Ltd lessened its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 449,719 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 43,298 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 4.4% of Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Visa were worth $84,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Round Table Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 167,408 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,456,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $7,652,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Ironvine Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC now owns 79,436 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $14,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on V. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on Visa from to in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Visa from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on Visa from $209.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.68.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.79, for a total value of $1,244,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,446 shares in the company, valued at $9,857,744.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total value of $567,637.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 227,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,567,104.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 58,480 shares of company stock worth $10,606,182 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V traded up $0.70 on Friday, reaching $207.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,121,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,089,628. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $190.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $133.30 and a 1 year high of $210.13. The company has a market capitalization of $409.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.93.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 42.57% and a net margin of 52.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

