Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Holdings Lowered by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,971 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 463 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 1.4% of Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Visa by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,791,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $21,483,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773,330 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its stake in Visa by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 21,613 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after buying an additional 4,322 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in Visa by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,864 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,885,000 after buying an additional 3,072 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,034,000. Finally, Reilly Herbert Faulkner III lifted its position in Visa by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III now owns 44,598 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,740,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on V. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Visa from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Visa from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Visa from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.68.

Shares of V stock traded down $1.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $205.83. The company had a trading volume of 367,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,089,628. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.51. Visa Inc has a one year low of $133.30 and a one year high of $210.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $409.42 billion, a PE ratio of 38.74, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.93.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 42.57% and a net margin of 52.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total transaction of $1,325,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,493,805.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $2,400,586.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,183,026.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,480 shares of company stock worth $10,606,182. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

