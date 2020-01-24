Virgin Money UK’s (VMUK) “Underweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on VMUK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 150 ($1.97) to GBX 160 ($2.10) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.16) price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. HSBC lowered shares of Virgin Money UK to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 166 ($2.18) to GBX 182 ($2.39) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Virgin Money UK presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 191.40 ($2.52).

Shares of VMUK opened at GBX 175.25 ($2.31) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 184.74. Virgin Money UK has a twelve month low of GBX 134.50 ($1.77) and a twelve month high of GBX 222.10 ($2.92).

In other Virgin Money UK news, insider Ian S. Smith sold 30,365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 174 ($2.29), for a total transaction of £52,835.10 ($69,501.58).

About Virgin Money UK

Virgin Money UK PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides retail and business banking products and services to individuals and businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, B, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. It operates through SME Banking and Retail Banking segments. The SME Banking segment offers a range of banking products and services, including business current accounts; and secured and unsecured term loans, business overdrafts, and invoice and asset financing products and services.

