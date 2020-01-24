Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on VRAY. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Viewray in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viewray from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Viewray from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. B. Riley reissued a neutral rating and set a $5.00 price target (down from $9.00) on shares of Viewray in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Viewray in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.10.

NASDAQ:VRAY opened at $3.13 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.35. Viewray has a 12 month low of $2.12 and a 12 month high of $9.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $304.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.17.

Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. Viewray had a negative net margin of 110.61% and a negative return on equity of 75.41%. The firm had revenue of $20.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Viewray will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRAY. Falcon Point Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viewray by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 55,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 11,993 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Viewray by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 114,566 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Viewray during the 4th quarter worth about $330,000. Pennsylvania Trust Co grew its holdings in Viewray by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 127,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Viewray by 2.7% during the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 433,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 11,388 shares during the last quarter.

Viewray Company Profile

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets MRIdian, the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients simultaneously. The Company offers radiation therapy technology combined with magnetic resonance imaging. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery and the Company’s software to locate, target and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered.

