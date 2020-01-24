VIENNA INS GRP/S (OTCMKTS:VNRFY) Shares Down 1.3%

VIENNA INS GRP/S (OTCMKTS:VNRFY)’s share price dropped 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.65 and last traded at $5.65, approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.72.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.24.

About VIENNA INS GRP/S (OTCMKTS:VNRFY)

Vienna Insurance Group AG provides various insurance products and services. The company offers property and casualty, life, motor third party liability, motor own damage, and health insurance products, as well as reinsurance products. It operates in Austria, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Poland, Romania, the Baltic states, Hungary, Bulgaria, Turkey/Georgie, Albania, Kosovo, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Croatia, Macedonia, Moldova, Serbia, Ukraine, Germany, and Liechtenstein.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for VIENNA INS GRP/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIENNA INS GRP/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.