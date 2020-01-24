Viela Bio (NYSE:VIE) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Viela Bio (NYSE:VIE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $43.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.39% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Viela Bio Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering treatments for autoimmune and severe inflammatory diseases. Viela Bio Inc. is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Viela Bio from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Cowen began coverage on Viela Bio in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Viela Bio in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Viela Bio in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Shares of VIE traded up $2.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.59. 1,959 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,067. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.21. Viela Bio has a 12 month low of $18.20 and a 12 month high of $47.79.

Viela Bio (NYSE:VIE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($65.00) EPS for the quarter.

Viela Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of treatments for severe inflammation and autoimmune diseases in the United States. The company is developing inebilizumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody for neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder; kidney transplant desensitization; myasthenia gravis; and IgG4-related diseases.

