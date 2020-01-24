Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 16.39% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is an integrated multi-boutique asset management firm. The company provides institutions, financial advisors and retirement platforms which include separately managed accounts, collective trusts, mutual funds, ETFs and UMA/SMA vehicles. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio. “

Get Victory Capital alerts:

VCTR has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Victory Capital in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Victory Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Victory Capital in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Victory Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Victory Capital in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Victory Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.44.

Victory Capital stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,684. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.79. Victory Capital has a twelve month low of $10.12 and a twelve month high of $22.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.09.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $214.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.80 million. Victory Capital had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 28.63%. Equities analysts expect that Victory Capital will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Victory Capital by 165.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 7,879 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Victory Capital by 33.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 24,876 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 6.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 31,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Victory Capital by 28.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 88,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 19,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Victory Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 15.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Victory Capital (VCTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.