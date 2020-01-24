Victoria Oil & Gas (LON:VOG) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $6.78

Shares of Victoria Oil & Gas plc (LON:VOG) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.78 and traded as high as $7.65. Victoria Oil & Gas shares last traded at $7.44, with a volume of 28,067 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Victoria Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, September 30th.

Get Victoria Oil & Gas alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 6.82 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 9.21. The company has a market capitalization of $18.75 million and a PE ratio of -1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.93, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Victoria Oil & Gas Plc engages in the exploration, development, production, and distribution of oil and gas properties in the United Kingdom. The company holds 57% interest in the Logbaba gas and condensate project located in Cameroon. It also supplies energy products, such as thermal gas, condensate, and gas for electricity generation to industrial customers through a 50 kilometers pipeline in Douala.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.