Vianet Group (LON:VNET) Stock Price Up 2%

Vianet Group PLC (LON:VNET) rose 2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 159.35 ($2.10) and last traded at GBX 155.50 ($2.05), approximately 27,812 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 133% from the average daily volume of 11,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 152.50 ($2.01).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 155.73 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 136.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.45, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $45.39 million and a PE ratio of 13.29.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th will be issued a GBX 1.70 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a yield of 1.11%. Vianet Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.51%.

Vianet Group plc engages in the design, development, sale, and rental of fluid monitoring and machine monitoring equipment for the leisure and vending sectors in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and Canada. It operates through Smart Zones and Smart Machines segments. The company also provides data insights and related services; and management information and business insights through combining data from smart Internet of Things solutions and external information sources.

