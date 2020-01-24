Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU)’s share price traded down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.21 and last traded at $4.29, 520,923 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 11% from the average session volume of 471,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.56.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (up previously from $4.50) on shares of Veru in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Veru from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veru from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veru has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.14.

Get Veru alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $296.58 million, a PE ratio of -23.83 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). Veru had a negative net margin of 37.79% and a negative return on equity of 34.96%. The company had revenue of $8.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.26 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Veru Inc will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mitchell Shuster Steiner sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total transaction of $56,750.00. 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Veru in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veru during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veru during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Veru by 65.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 228,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 90,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Veru by 183.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 262,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 169,550 shares during the last quarter. 9.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veru Company Profile (NASDAQ:VERU)

Veru Inc operates as an oncology and urology biopharmaceutical company. The company operates through two segments, Commercial, and Research and Development. It offers FC2 Female Condom for unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections, including HIV/AIDS and the Zika virus; and PREBOOST benzocaine medicated individual wipes for the prevention of premature ejaculation.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Veru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.