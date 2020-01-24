Verso Corp (NYSE:VRS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $605.24 Million

Analysts forecast that Verso Corp (NYSE:VRS) will announce sales of $605.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Verso’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $608.48 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $602.00 million. Verso posted sales of $695.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Verso will report full-year sales of $2.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.47 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.83 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Verso.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $1.02. Verso had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $616.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.70 million.

VRS has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Verso from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. B. Riley upgraded shares of Verso from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verso from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 5th.

VRS stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,251. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Verso has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $26.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $581.29 million, a P/E ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 2.08.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRS. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Verso by 294.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verso by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 453,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,643,000 after purchasing an additional 33,841 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Verso by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 27,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 10,729 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Verso by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 404,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,714,000 after purchasing an additional 10,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Verso during the 2nd quarter worth about $584,000. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

