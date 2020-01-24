Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $32.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Veritex Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Bank, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Veritex Community Bank conducts its banking activities. Veritex Community Bank provides various commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, loans and a range of online banking solutions. It offers debit cards, night depository services, direct deposits, cashier’s checks, and letters of credit; cash management deposit products, as well as treasury management services. Veritex Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Get Veritex alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Veritex from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Veritex from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Stephens set a $29.00 target price on shares of Veritex and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Veritex from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.67.

NASDAQ VBTX traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.68. 23,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,770. Veritex has a 1 year low of $22.30 and a 1 year high of $29.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 1.54.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). Veritex had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 20.33%. The company had revenue of $79.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veritex will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $47,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,491,852.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $207,422.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 428,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,024,673.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $822,462 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Veritex during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Veritex during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Veritex during the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Veritex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Veritex by 226.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,371 shares in the last quarter. 79.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

See Also: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veritex (VBTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.