Veritaseum (VERI) One Day Trading Volume Hits $20,914.00

Veritaseum (CURRENCY:VERI) traded down 9.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Veritaseum has a market capitalization of $10.03 million and approximately $20,914.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Veritaseum token can now be purchased for about $4.66 or 0.00054795 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Fatbtc, Mercatox and Tokenomy. Over the last week, Veritaseum has traded 25.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $268.69 or 0.03155150 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011765 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00202655 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000674 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00029522 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00125141 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Veritaseum Profile

Veritaseum launched on April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 tokens. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Veritaseum is veritas.veritaseum.com

Buying and Selling Veritaseum

Veritaseum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Tokenomy, HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), LATOKEN and Fatbtc. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veritaseum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veritaseum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

