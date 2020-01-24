Verisk Analytics’ (VRSK) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Robert W. Baird

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $184.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $165.00. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised Verisk Analytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.00.

Shares of VRSK traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $164.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,362. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.69. Verisk Analytics has a 1-year low of $115.24 and a 1-year high of $165.29.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $652.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.34 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 33.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verisk Analytics will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Verisk Analytics news, CAO David J. Grover sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.62, for a total transaction of $873,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,883,012.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Vincent De P. Mccarthy sold 3,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.79, for a total value of $519,940.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,217,218.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,097 shares of company stock valued at $17,249,116 over the last ninety days. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Doliver Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.3% in the third quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 5,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.3% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 39,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,217,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.0% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 99.1% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

