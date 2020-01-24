Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Sold by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VRSK. Doliver Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.3% during the third quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 5,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.3% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 39,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,217,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.0% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 99.1% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRSK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $184.00 price target (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $165.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.50. The firm has a market cap of $26.81 billion, a PE ratio of 59.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.69. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.24 and a 12-month high of $165.29.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $652.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.34 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.57% and a net margin of 18.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 16,574 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total value of $2,393,285.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,199,067.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Vincent De P. Mccarthy sold 3,591 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.79, for a total transaction of $519,940.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,217,218.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,097 shares of company stock valued at $17,249,116. Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

