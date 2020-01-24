Vascular Biogenics Ltd (NASDAQ:VBLT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $180,000.00

Wall Street brokerages expect Vascular Biogenics Ltd (NASDAQ:VBLT) to announce sales of $180,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Vascular Biogenics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $280,000.00 and the lowest is $70,000.00. Vascular Biogenics reported sales of $140,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics will report full year sales of $560,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $400,000.00 to $720,000.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $650,000.00, with estimates ranging from $230,000.00 to $1.13 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Vascular Biogenics.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 37.19% and a negative net margin of 3,050.43%. The company had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.24 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VBLT. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.25 target price on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine lowered Vascular Biogenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vascular Biogenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.38.

NASDAQ VBLT traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $1.48. The stock had a trading volume of 198,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a current ratio of 5.49. Vascular Biogenics has a 12-month low of $0.93 and a 12-month high of $1.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.26. The stock has a market cap of $49.88 million, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of -0.29.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vascular Biogenics stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vascular Biogenics Ltd (NASDAQ:VBLT) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.82% of Vascular Biogenics worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

