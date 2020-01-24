Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Signet Financial Management LLC

Signet Financial Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Towerpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $167.30. The stock had a trading volume of 98,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,226,489. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $134.46 and a fifty-two week high of $169.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.8855 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

