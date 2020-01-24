Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 117.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Family Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 148.7% in the 3rd quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000.

Shares of VOO traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $303.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,558,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,820,195. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $240.63 and a 12-month high of $305.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $296.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $1.4285 per share. This represents a $5.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

