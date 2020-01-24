Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Acquired by Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,097 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $3,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the third quarter worth $42,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the third quarter worth $43,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the third quarter worth $58,000.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.31. 528,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 816,827. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.33. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $47.96 and a 52-week high of $49.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.351 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%.

